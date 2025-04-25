Lar Park Lincoln, ‘Knots Landing’ actor who became audition coach, dies at 63

Lar Park Lincoln, the actor known for her work in “Knots Landing” and “Friday the 13th Part VII” and establishing a studio to support upcoming talent, has died.

Lincoln died Tuesday, her Actors Audition Studios announced Thursday in a Facebook statement. Additional details, including where the actor died and a cause of death, were not revealed. She was 63.

“Over her 45-year career, Lar left an unforgettable mark on Hollywood through her dynamic performances and dedication to mentoring aspiring actors,” the statement said.

The Dallas-born actor was best known for her “Knots Landing” tenure from 1987 to 1991 where she starred as Linda Fairgate. Linda, who earned a reputation among fans for her scheming ways, was the daughter-in-law of star Michele Lee’s Karen Fairgate and was brutally murdered in Season 13. During her time on the CBS drama, Lincoln also portrayed several minor characters and shared the screen with series stars William Devane and Kevin Dobson.

In addition to “Knots Landing,” Lincoln was known for her portrayal of Tina Shepard, the teenager whose special powers awaken Jason from his grave at the bottom of the lake, in the 1988 film “Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood.” She would later reprise the role in the fan film “Rose Blood” released in 2021, one of her final roles.

Lincoln’s acting credits also include TV series “Outlaws,” “Highway to Heaven,” “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Murder, She Wrote.” She also appeared in films “The Princess Academy,” “From the Dark,” “Autumn Road” and the 2022 movie “Ghost Party,” her final acting credit.

Offscreen, Lincoln also sold her clothing line on QVC and returned to her home state to launch her Actors Audition Studios and raise a family. She published her book “Get Started, Not Scammed,” a guide for prospective actors and models, in 2008.

Under her leadership, Actors Audition Studios mentored several actors who would take their talents to the CW, Netflix, Nickelodeon, Disney, NBC and Disney, according to its website.

“It’s my passion to work with actors, speakers, coaches, and authors to create their best work and soar to success,” Lincoln said on her website. “As a person who understands just how rewarding it is to live out your wildest dreams, it’s equally rewarding for me to help others reach theirs.”

Laurie Park Lincoln was born May 12, 1961 and was married to husband Michael Martin Lincoln until his death in 1995. She is survived by her daughter Piper, her son Trevor, and her siblings Karen and Michael and four grandchildren.

The family asks that donations be made to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation or the Entertainment Community Fund.