Sophie Nyweide, former child actor known for ‘Mammoth’ and ‘An Invisible Sign,’ dies at 24

Former child actor Sophie Nyweide “accomplished so much in the time she danced upon earth,” her family said in an obituary announcing her death. She was 24.

Sophie Nyweide, a former child actor whose brief career in the late aughts to early 2010s included roles in films “Mammoth,” “Noah” and “Bella,” has died.

Nyweide died April 14 in her home state of Vermont, her family announced in a Legacy.com obituary published last week. “Creative, athletic and wise beyond her years, Sophie accomplished so much in the time she danced upon earth,” her loved ones wrote. She was 24.

The obituary described Nyweide as a welcoming person who saw people other than relatives as family. “Her death has left a hole in all,” the obituary continued. “Sadness, loss, heartbreak and even anger is present for those who loved her and now will have to continue on with her laughter, infectious passion and zest — without those amazing blue eyes that could look directly into one’s soul.”

The family’s announcement did not disclose additional details about the actor’s death, including a cause, but her loved ones implied that the actor had been taken advantage of, refused professional help and self-medicated to cope with undisclosed “trauma and shame,” which led to her death. The Bennington Police Department said in a statement shared with The Times that it is investigating Nyweide’s death as a “possible unintentional overdose” and will conduct an investigation, including final autopsy and toxicology reports.

Police and rescue personnel responded to a 911 call about an unresponsive female early April 14, according to the statement. Officials arrived to a “wooded area along the banks of the Roaring Branch River” where first responders “attempted life saving measures” on Nyweide, who was pronounced dead at the scene less than an hour later. The person who called 911 was present with Nyweide at the time of her death and is cooperating with investigators, the statement said. Investigators will reportedly consider a range of possible causes, including foul play.

Nyweide was reportedly in the early stages of pregnancy when she died, according to several outlets citing her death certificate.

Nyweide was born July 8, 2000, in Burlington, Vt., and enjoyed a varied career that spanned from her screen debut in the 2006 film “Bella” to a 2015 episode of ABC’s beloved social experiment series “What Would You Do?” Nyweide was inspired by her mother, actor Shelly Gibson (“All My Children,” “Blood & Oil”), to pursue a career in Hollywood.

By the time she was 11, Nyweide appeared in a handful of films including the 2009 multilingual and country-hopping film “Mammoth.” In the film, directed by Lukas Moodysson, Nyweide appeared as the onsceen 8-year-old daughter of Michelle Williams and Gael García Bernal. Nyweide also shared the screen with James Franco and Julianne Nicholson in the 2010 feature “Shadows & Lies,” and appeared alongside Jessica Alba and Chris Messina as an elementary school student in “An Invisible Sign.”

Nyweide’s credits also include films “And Then Came Love,” “Noah” and “Margot at the Wedding,” TV series “Law & Order” and shorts “Mistakes Were Made” and “Born Again.”

“She seemed happiest on a movie set, becoming someone else,” her family said in the obituary, adding productions were a “safe place for her.”

The obituary continued: “She was an eager adventurer and picked up the customs and even languages of any place she visited. She made friends easily at her schools and saw the good in everyone.”

Before she became an actor, Nyweide took inspiration from her older brother and found a knack for snowboarding. She started competing in the sport at age 5, according to her obituary.

“A life ended too soon. May it not be in vain,” the obituary said. “May we all learn from her brief life on earth and do better. Yes, we must all protect our children and do better.”

The family asks that donations be made in Nyweide’s name to RAINN, an organization dedicated to supporting survivors of sexual violence.