At least 59 people were killed and 525 others injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival across the street from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.
What you need to know:
- The FBI says there is no evidence of a connection to international terrorist groups, despite a claim of responsibility by Islamic State.
- The suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nev., was found dead when a SWAT team burst into the hotel room from which he was firing at the crowd.
- Portraits of the victims are emerging. One of the dead includes an off-duty police officer who was attending the concert. Rachael Parker, a Manhattan Beach Police records technician, was also among the dead.
- The suspect's brother said the family is in shock and that Stephen Paddock "has never even drawn a gun."
- Photos from Las Vegas
Bill O'Reilly calls mass shootings 'the price of freedom'
|Jessica Roy
Bill O'Reilly, the disgraced former Fox News host who was fired after sexual harassment allegations, penned a blog post on his site about the massacre in Las Vegas that left at least 58 people dead.
"Once again, the big downside of American freedom is on gruesome display," the post on billoreilly.com begins.
"The murderer had a number of deadly weapons in his room and you can count on the gun control debate to ramp up," he wrote. He says he's covered many mass shootings and that gun control will not stop them from happening.
"This is the price of freedom," he wrote. "Violent nuts are allowed to roam free until they do damage, no matter how threatening they are. The 2nd Amendment is clear that Americans have a right to arm themselves for protection. Even the loons."