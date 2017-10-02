Bill O'Reilly calls mass shootings 'the price of freedom'

Bill O'Reilly, the disgraced former Fox News host who was fired after sexual harassment allegations, penned a blog post on his site about the massacre in Las Vegas that left at least 58 people dead.

"Once again, the big downside of American freedom is on gruesome display," the post on billoreilly.com begins.

"The murderer had a number of deadly weapons in his room and you can count on the gun control debate to ramp up," he wrote. He says he's covered many mass shootings and that gun control will not stop them from happening.

"This is the price of freedom," he wrote. "Violent nuts are allowed to roam free until they do damage, no matter how threatening they are. The 2nd Amendment is clear that Americans have a right to arm themselves for protection. Even the loons."