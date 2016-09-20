New York and New Jersey bomb suspect praised Al Qaeda leader Anwar Awlaki in handwritten notes

Ahmad Khan Rahami, the man suspected of planting a series of bombs in New York and New Jersey over the weekend, praised Anwar Awlaki in handwritten notes found on his person after he was wounded in a shootout Monday.

FBI agents recovered a notebook from Rahami after he was wounded by police in Linden, N.J., a U.S. official told the Los Angeles Times.

In the notebook, Rahami describes his affinity for Awlaki, the American-born Islamic cleric who became a leader of Al Qaeda in Yemen. Awlaki was killed in a CIA drone strike in 2011, but his legacy has spread among jihadists thanks to online audio and video sermons.

The notebook also contained ramblings about the Boston Marathon bombers, the official said.

Rahami’s father, Mohammad R. Rahami, contacted the FBI following a 2014 stabbing to express concerns that his son was a terrorist, a U.S. official told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

The official said the FBI looked into the matter, but the father later retracted his comment and said he meant that his son was hanging out with the wrong crowd, including gangs.

Ahmad Rahami was arrested for stabbing a person in the leg and possession of a firearm in 2014. A grand jury declined to indict him, despite a warning from the arresting officer that Rahami was likely “a danger to himself or others.”

Mohammad Rahami told reporters outside his chicken restaurant in Elizabeth, N.J., on Tuesday morning that he called law enforcement twice. He didn’t elaborate.

Rahami, 28, was born in Afghanistan and came to the United States with his parents in the mid-1990s. He later became a naturalized U.S. citizen, the official said.

He is believed to have traveled to Afghanistan through Pakistan at least three times for months-long visits from 2005 to 2014, the official said. He had married a Pakistani woman and brought her to the U.S. as his wife, said the official, who was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly.

The woman left the U.S. for Pakistan in recent days and was intercepted by officials Monday in the United Arab Emirates, where investigators were attempting to determine whether she had been aware of her husband’s plans.

Authorities also were trying to determine whether Rahami had contact with foreign terrorist groups such as Al Qaeda or Islamic State. For now, they said, it appears that Rahami was a one-man operation — a prolific one, having made and planted the bombs himself.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.