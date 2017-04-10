Alabama governor under pressure to resign amid impeachment hearings over affair with an aide

Alabama’s scandal-ridden Republican Gov. Robert Bentley faced mounting pressure to resign Monday as impeachment hearings began into allegations that he misused public resources to pursue an inappropriate personal relationship with a former senior advisor and intimidated officials in an attempt to cover it up.

In the first impeachment case considered by Alabama lawmakers in more than a century, the 74-year-old Southern Baptist and father of four — dubbed the “Luv Gov” by certain sections of the Alabama media — was likened to President Richard Nixon and accused of using government resources for his own purposes and stonewalling investigators .

“Impeachment is the people’s check against political excess,” Jack Sharman, special counsel for the House Judiciary Committee, told lawmakers on the panel Monday before outlining evidence against Bentley.

In a state investigation dominated by salacious text messages and phone calls between Bentley and former senior political advisor Rebekah Caldwell Mason, Sharman urged legislators to consider “not a burlesque of text messages, but rather power and its misuse.”

Montgomery political circles were rife with speculation Monday that Bentley was planning to resign in order to avoid a long, drawn-out impeachment. As the hearing proceeded, the Alabama Political Reporter and al.com reported that the two-term governor was likely to cut a deal to resign and plead guilty to lesser charges.

Until now, Bentley has vowed to stay in office.

“Once again, let me say: I do not plan to resign,” Bentley said on the steps of the State Capitol building Friday afternoon, just hours before the Judiciary Committee report became public. “I have done nothing illegal. If the people want to know if I misused state resources, the answer is simply no.”

The move toward impeachment hearings began over a year ago, when more than 20 members of the Alabama House of Representatives introduced a bill proposing to impeach Bentley for “willful neglect of duty” and “corruption in office.” During the inquiry, Sharman told lawmakers, Bentley and his office failed to “meaningfully cooperate," a fact that he said could constitute independent grounds for impeachment.

“There are some significant questions regarding Governor Bentley’s candor towards the investigative efforts,” Sharman said, noting that Bentley declined to provide a full series of notes, emails and text messages and tried to use litigation tactics to delay and frustrate the committee’s attempts to get the facts.

Last week, Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon and Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh, both Republicans, urged Bentley to resign. On Sunday, the Alabama Republican Party Steering Committee stepped up the pressure, passing a resolution calling for him to immediately step down from office.

“The overwhelming majority of elected officials are good, hard-working people who love their communities, state and nation,” the resolution stated. “However, when situations arise that are in direct conflict with the betterment of our people, we will speak up regardless of political party.”

After Bentley’s lawyers respond to the inquiry’s findings later in the week, the House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on whether to recommend his impeachment.

Meanwhile, Bentley could also face the possibility of criminal charges. On Monday, the Montgomery County district attorney, Daryl Bailey, turned over a separate Alabama State Ethics Commission case against Bentley to the state’s acting attorney general. Last week, the ethics commission found probable cause to ask Bailey’s office to consider prosecuting Bentley on three charges that he violated state campaign finance laws and one charge that he violated ethics law by using public resources to further his personal interests.

Under Alabama law, each charge is potentially a felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $20,000.

“This committee today is a theater being watched by the people of Alabama and the nation,” State House Judiciary Committee Chairman Mike Jones said Monday morning as he kicked off proceedings. “I trust we will all approach this with a fair and open mind.”

After Sharman explained the history of impeachments to Alabama lawmakers, he answered a flurry of questions about Bentley’s due process rights and whether the governor could be impeached for failing to cooperate with the investigation.

Bentley’s attorneys have argued that the governor had not been given enough time to prepare a defense, an argument that prompted a Montgomery County circuit judge on Friday to temporarily block the Judicial Committee from beginning impeachment hearings. On Saturday, the Alabama Supreme Court overturned that order in a 7-0 vote, paving the way for the special counsel for the House Judiciary Committee to outline the findings of his report.

“This is the second time in the state of Alabama we’ve dealt with a statewide official in an impeachment proceeding,” Rep. Christopher England, a Democrat, noted during the hearing. “Obviously, this is more or less trial and error, we’re trying to figure out how this works as we go along.”

Speculation about the governor has simmered since August 2015, when Bentley's wife of 50 years, Dianne, abruptly filed for divorce, stating in court records their marriage has suffered an “irretrievable breakdown."

Public allegations of an affair did not break out until March 2016, when Bentley fired the state's top law enforcement official, Spencer Collier, stating that an internal investigation at the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency uncovered possible wrongdoing. Within hours, Collier spoke out against the governor, claiming that he had seen and investigated “sexual” text messages and audio recordings between Bentley and Mason.

Robert Bentley text messages Alabama House Judiciary Committee Documents collected by the Alabama House Judiciary Committee's investigation include a series of text messages between Gov. Robert Bentley and a senior aide, Rebekah Caldwell Mason. Documents collected by the Alabama House Judiciary Committee's investigation include a series of text messages between Gov. Robert Bentley and a senior aide, Rebekah Caldwell Mason. (Alabama House Judiciary Committee) (Alabama House Judiciary Committee)

“When I stand behind you, and I put my arms around you, and I put my hands on your breasts … and just pull you real close,” Bentley said in one audio recording. “I love that, too.”

“If we’re going to do what we did the other day, we’re going to have to start locking the door,” he was also heard saying.

In another recorded conversation, Bentley expressed irritation that his official duties prevented him from spending time with Mason, complaining that his upcoming calendar included time devoted to his legal staff and a discussion of bills he needs to sign.

Robert Bentley text messages Alabama House Judiciary Committee Gov. Bentley's former wife, Dianne Bentley, gave investigators a text message in which she said her husband mistakenly referred to her with the name of his purported lover, Rebekah. Gov. Bentley's former wife, Dianne Bentley, gave investigators a text message in which she said her husband mistakenly referred to her with the name of his purported lover, Rebekah. (Alabama House Judiciary Committee) (Alabama House Judiciary Committee)

While Bentley has acknowledged an improper relationship with Mason, he has insisted it was not physical.

His denials did not stop more than 20 members of the Alabama House of Representatives from introducing a bill in April 2016 proposing to impeach Bentley for “willful neglect of duty” and “corruption in office.” The House Judiciary Committee was directed to investigate the allegations and to make a recommendation to the House of Representations as to whether there was cause to impeach.