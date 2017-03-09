Number of migrants caught at Mexican border plunges 40% under Trump

The number of migrants caught by Border Patrol agents as they attempt to cross the Southwest border has plunged dramatically, dropping 40% since President Trump took office and signed sweeping executive orders to enforce immigration laws.

About 835 people a day were caught trying to cross the border or deemed inadmissible after presenting themselves at a port of entry in February, down from about 1,370 a day in January, according to new figures released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection,

While there are often seasonal fluctuations – fewer immigrants usually attempt to cross the border from Mexico into the U.S. in winter – Border Patrol agents typically see a 10% to 20% surge of people attempting to cross in February.

Already, Trump’s supporters and leading members of his administration are celebrating the new data as an early payoff of the new president’s strident stance on illegal immigration.

“The early results show that enforcement matters, deterrence matters, and that comprehensive immigration enforcement can make an impact,” Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said, citing it as “encouraging news.”

“Fewer people are putting themselves and their families at risk of exploitation, assault and injury by human traffickers and the physical dangers of the treacherous journey north,” he added.

Yet advocates for immigrants say the drop in numbers raises new questions about what is happening to immigrants crossing the border illegally, particularly asylum seekers – families and unaccompanied children fleeing violence and persecution in Central America.

“We do not know where they are now,” said Amy Fischer, policy director at the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services in San Antonio. “We know the conditions in their home countries have not changed drastically. Why are they not coming? That’s the key question here. We do not have the answers.”

A Border Patrol agent walks along the border in San Diego County in June. Gregory Bull / AP

While it’s possible that asylum seekers are now looking for new and different avenues to win asylum, Fischer said, her organization had also seen evidence of efforts to turn people away at the border. A handful of people interviewed at family detention centers in Texas, she said, reported they had been turned away at the port of entry or told to come back another day before trying to cross the river.

“We don’t know if essentially what’s going on is an increase in the collusion between Mexican and U.S. authorities to turn people away at the border so they are not counted as apprehensions,” she said.

In February, a total of 18,762 migrants were caught as they crossed or attempted to cross the Southwest border, compared with 31,575 in January, 43,254 in December and 47,211 in November. The number of people who presented themselves at ports of entry and were deemed inadmissible dropped to 4,808, compared to 10,899 in January, 15,226 in December and 16,155 in November.

The drop was particularly stark at the busiest section of the border -- the Rio Grande Valley sector – which in recent years has seen a surge in families and unaccompanied children from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. About 280 people a day were apprehended in the Rio Grande Valley in February, compared to 755 in December and 502 in January.

“When you start detaining people and deporting people, people stop coming in great masses,” Manuel Padilla, chief of the Border Patrol's Rio Grande Valley sector, said in a telephone interview. “We’ve seen that historically throughout the years. We’re deporting people expeditiously, and just the fact that we’re doing that and the fact the administration is messaging that, they have quit coming in the same numbers.”

Already, numbers have dropped to the point that federal authorities have closed two multimillion-dollar, temporary holding facilities - one in Donna, Texas, near McAllen, and one in Tornillo, near El Paso – built just a few months ago to help provide temporary shelter to the influx of migrants crossing the border.

“After Jan. 20th/22nd, you can very distinctly see the decrease in traffic because of the change in policy and executive orders,” Padilla said. (Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20.) “If we continue in enforcing the immigration law and we continue building up the resources to detect and respond, I expect manageable numbers.”

