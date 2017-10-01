At least 2 dead and 24 others injured in shooting on Las Vegas Strip

At least two people are dead and 24 others are hospitalized in the wake of a mass shooting Sunday night at the Mandalay Bay hotel and resort on the Las Vegas Strip, a hospital spokeswoman confirmed.
University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the hospital is still evaluating the condition of “many patients” with gunshot wounds in the wake of the shooting.
Police were establishing a command post and triage center, and have shut down parts of the Strip.
“We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.
Concertgoers at a Route 91 Harvest country music festival performance reported a burst of weapons fire as the concert was underway. The shots appeared to be coming from an upper floor of the hotel, some witnesses said.
Video posted on social media showed a country artist mid-song when gunshots rang out in rapid succession. It went on about 10 seconds before the music stopped. The crowd appeared slow to move at first.
“Get down, stay down,” a woman shouted moments later. “Let’s go,” another voice said. Another wave of gunshots followed soon after.
Officials at McCarran International Airport reported that some flights have been diverted in the wake of the shootings. “Expect delays,” the airport said on Twitter.
Montero reported from Las Vegas and Tchekmedyian from Los Angeles. Times Staff Writer Rong Gong Lin II contributed from Los Angeles.
Twitter: @davemontero
UPDATES:
11:40 p.m.: This story was updated with reports of at least two deaths.
11:30 p.m.: This story was updated with additional details from witnesses.
This story was originally published at 10:55 p.m.