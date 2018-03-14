'All we want is for students to be heard,' says gun protest organizer at Parkland, Fla., high school

Erin Lavoix has a mounting pile of homework. Yet she pushed aside her study guide for "The Great Gatsby" and her algebra questions Tuesday night to write a speech on gun reform and send a flurry of texts urging fellow classmates to join her Wednesday on a mass school walkout.
"All we want is for students to be heard," said the 17-year-old junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. "We want people to understand how it feels to have a gunman shoot up our school."
One month after the Feb. 14 massacre in Parkland, students at nearly 3,000 schools across the nation plan to leave class at 10 a.m. local time Wednesday for 17 minutes — one minute for each victim.
Organized by the youth branch of the Women's March, called Empower, the National School Walkout is urging Congress to take meaningful action on gun violence and pass federal legislation that would ban assault weapons and require universal background checks for gun sales.
With nearly 3,000 walkouts planned across the country — at elementary schools, high schools and universities — organizers published a "tool kit" online that offered students tips on how to organize, get support from parents and guardians and share information on social media.
Earlier this week, Robert W. Runcie, superintendent of Broward County schools in Florida, notified parents he had instructed staff not to interfere with peaceful student-led protests.
"Such occasions are teachable moments, during which students can demonstrate their First Amendment right to be heard," Runcie wrote in a letter to parents. "In the event students walk out or gather, school principals and assigned staff will remain with students in a designated walkout area, so that supervision is in place."
Over the last month, students across Florida and the nation have staged spontaneous walkouts, with some leading to disciplinary action. Two weeks after the Parkland shooting, dozens of students at Ingleside Middle School in the Phoenix area were given one-day suspensions after they walked off campus.
In Needville, Texas, 20 miles southwest of Houston, Superintendent Curtis Rhodes warned students that anyone who left class would be suspended for three days, even if they had permission from their parents.
"Life is all about choices and every choice has a consequence whether it be positive or negative," Rhodes wrote in a letter to parents posted on social media. "We will discipline no matter if it is one, fifty, or five hundred students involved."
In Parkland, two walkouts were planned at Stoneman Douglas. Citing safety concerns, student government officials and administrators urged students not to leave campus at 10 a.m., but to walk to the football field with teachers.
"We're just trying to going protect the students," said Jaclyn Corin, 17, the high school's junior class president. "We're telling everyone not to leave campus, but we can't stop them."
David Hogg, a 17-year-old senior and leading activist, said he worried students would be "a group of soft targets" if they left campus.
Yet some students balked at the idea of a chaperoned walkout, saying they wanted to get off campus and spread their message to the broader public.
Susana Matta Valdivieso, a 17-year-old junior, said Tuesday she had secured a permit to host a separate walkout and two-hour rally at North Community Park, just a block away from the high school.
"This is a student-led movement, and it feels better doing it by ourselves," she said, noting she planned to skip school altogether and get to the park at 8 a.m. to prepare.
"Who is going to see us on the football field?" said Alexandria Anglade, a 16-year-old junior who is helping Susana organize the rally. "I could understand the need to keep it on campus if we were in middle school or elementary school, but we are high school students. We can make decisions for ourselves!"
Erin said she was particularly upset by comments Republican Florida state Rep. Elizabeth Porter made last week against the idea of passing legislation based on Parkland students' demands.
"Do we allow the children to tell us that we should pass a law that says, 'No homework'? Or, 'You finish high school at the age of 12,' just because they want it so?" Porter said during a House debate over gun-control legislation. "No…. The adults make the laws because we have the age. We have the wisdom."
Porter's rebuke had crawled under Erin's skin, making her all the more determined to speak out.
"For her to tell us to hush up, and say children should be seen and not heard — it hurts," she said. "We will not stop communicating our message."