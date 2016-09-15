Hillary Clinton returns to the campaign trail after bout with pneumonia

With a little more than 50 days until election day and votes already being cast in many states, the most precious resource a candidate has is time. So Hillary Clinton, sidelined with pneumonia since Sunday, returns to the campaign trail Thursday with some catching up to do.

The Democratic presidential nominee sets off for North Carolina, a state where ballots are already in the mail, ready to make her case again directly to voters while also seeking to dispatch renewed doubts about her candidacy.

The Clinton campaign owns up to the challenge before it. But just as it argued that her post-convention high point was never quite as high as it seemed in polls, her camp views the turbulence of the last week as not quite as dire as those on the outside — even some vocal Democrats — might make it seem.

Election 2016 | Live coverage on Trail Guide | Sign up for the newsletter | The race to 270

In the coming weeks, officials say, Clinton will seek to return to what worked for her at the Democratic convention, giving voters a fuller picture of her vision for the country and the stakes of the campaign. Campaign manager Robby Mook called it going “back to home base,” something Clinton is particularly keen to do after some down time to reflect on where the race stands.

“One of the challenges of this cycle has been at times trying to get back to what the campaign is really supposed to be about – a vision the candidate has for the future,” Mook said in an interview at the campaign’s Brooklyn, N.Y., headquarters. “So I think what you’re going to see from us over the next few weeks is trying to showcase why she’s running, what she wants to get done, the people she wants to help.”

Even as Mook says Clinton will make a more affirmative case for her candidacy, he predicted that Donald Trump is going to have to confront his liabilities in a more significant way, citing a Newsweek report about the “troubling web of business connections” he maintains.

“I think he’s going to be backed into a corner, both disclosing more so that we can have a better picture, but also explaining how in the world is he actually going to govern in the midst of all that,” Mook said.

President Obama, who campaigned for Clinton in Philadelphia on Tuesday, used his megaphone to target Trump in Clinton’s absence, while also taking issue with campaign coverage that he said drew a false equivalence between the nominees’ shortcomings.

In addition to Clinton’s rally in Greensboro, N.C., she will speak Thursday night at the same event in Washington as Obama, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute’s gala.

Caption Trumpisms: Say it, repeat it, say it again Trumpisms: A look at one of Trump's most common speech patterns. Say it, repeat it, say it again. Trumpisms: A look at one of Trump's most common speech patterns. Say it, repeat it, say it again. Caption The ultimate side-by-side convention comparison of Clinton and Trump on the issues An examination of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump's convention acceptance speeches and how they line up on several key issues. Full coverage at latimes.com/conventions. An examination of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump's convention acceptance speeches and how they line up on several key issues. Full coverage at latimes.com/conventions.

michael.memoli@latimes.com

For more 2016 campaign coverage, follow @mikememoli on Twitter

ALSO

Trump and Clinton both release some medical details amid scrutiny over their health

Health episode raises new doubts and brings up old concerns about Clinton. That's why it's so damaging

Obama alternates a supportive message for Hillary Clinton with tough words about Donald Trump