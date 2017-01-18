Scott Pruitt has repeatedly fought the EPA, the agency he is now seeking to run

While some of President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks are relative newcomers to government whose pasts offer murky pictures of how they might run an agency, there is little question where Oklahoma Atty. Gen. Scott Pruitt would take the Environmental Protection Agency.

Pruitt, whose Senate confirmation hearing begins Wednesday morning, has been unabashed in his disdain for the agency he is seeking to run. He has worked with big corporate polluters to challenge the agency in court more than a dozen times, charging that federal rules aimed at protecting the environment are an abusive overreach. He has helped lead the movement to unravel President Obama’s signature effort to confront climate change. And he questions mainstream science on global warming.

Pruitt’s crusades against environmental rules – and acceptance of campaign contributions from companies that stood to benefit – have motivated most major environmental groups to demand senators reject his confirmation. One of them, the Environmental Defense Fund, says it has never lobbied against an EPA selection.

The confirmation fight over Pruitt has become a test case of how far Congress is willing to go in backing Trump’s push to curb environmental protections and to allow oil, gas and coal companies to drill and mine where clean air and water rules don’t allow it, or at least make it too complicated and costly.

The mobilization against Pruitt comes after an election in which environmental issues rarely had the spotlight. Not a single question about climate change was asked in any of the general election debates.

Now, well-funded, well-organized environmental groups that had difficulty breaking through during the campaign are finding their voice in confronting Pruitt. It has made for a contentious month for Pruitt, who has long tangled with national environmental groups, but never experienced this kind of assault.

“He is literally the worst nominee ever tapped to run the EPA,” said Rhea Suh, president of the Natural Resources Defense Council. “He doesn’t have a single environmental achievement to his name, he doesn’t believe in the agency’s mission, and he has made a career of suing the EPA to try to block it from doing its job.”

Environmental groups have unleashed advertising campaigns and teams of opposition researchers against Pruitt. They have targeted the lawsuits he filed against the EPA and the letters that energy lobbyists drafted for Pruitt to send to the Obama administration complaining about the hardships of environmental regulation.

The Environmental Working Group published a report this week detailing how Pruitt mostly backed off a lawsuit filed by his predecessor against poultry companies in neighboring Arkansas over water pollution caused by the dumping of chicken manure. Executives at the companies donated heavily to Pruitt’s campaign as the matter was pending in court.

Pruitt’s allies argue that environmentalists and progressive groups are unfairly demonizing him, painting an inaccurate picture of his record. A letter from more than 20 conservative groups, including the Heartland Institute and Heritage Action, rejects the argument that Pruitt is an enemy of clean air and clean water.

“Mr. Pruitt respects and upholds the Constitution and understands that many of the nation’s challenges regarding clean air and water are best met at the state and local level,” the letter says. “The federal government is not the end-all, be-all solution.”

But his long record of hostility toward the EPA, and his affiliations with networks of energy company donors who have a substantial business interest in seeing the agency abandon the aggressive enforcement of the last eight years, has provided Democratic senators with plenty of fodder for Wednesday’s hearing.

