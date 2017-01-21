Chelsea Handler, Dolores Huerta and others march at the Sundance Film Festival

A march at the Sundance Film Festival in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington makes its way down Main Street in Park City, Utah.

Attendees of the Sundance Film Festival took to Main Street for a women's march in Park City, Utah. Among the celebrities spotted in the crowd were organizer Chelsea Handler, Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron and John Legend.

"It's not 1917, it's 2017," said Handler as she addressed the crowd gathered for the rally. "Who knew we had to fight for progress we already had?"

Civil rights activist Dolores Huerta was greeted by chants of "Si se puede" as she took the stage. Huerta was slated to speak at the march in Washington, D.C., before the documentary about her life, "Dolores," was accepted into the film festival.