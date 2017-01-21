Scarlett Johansson to Donald Trump: 'I didn't vote for you. But I want to be able to support you'

Speaking before hundreds of thousands gathered on the National Mall for the Women's March on Washington, Scarlett Johansson addressed President Trump in his own terms -- the art of the deal.

She would support him if he would support her, her daughter, her family and all American women.

Declaring that it was time for even a private person like herself to get personal, Johansson delivered a passionate speech about the role Planned Parenthood has played in her life from her first visit at the age of 15. She called on the president to stop continued attempts to withdraw federal funding for the organization and offered an early olive branch to Trump, who has been inconsistent about his intentions.

"I didn't vote for you. But I want to be able to support you. But first I ask that you support me," she said, adding that she wanted her daughter to grow up with the same access to health resources that Trump's daughter Ivanka had during her youth and young adulthood.