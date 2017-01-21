A day after the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, hundreds of thousands nationwide and around the world are marching in support of women's rights.
• Huge crowds converge on flagship Washington march.
• Hundreds of thousands at Los Angeles march alone
• Are you marching? Tell us why.
• See the marches around the world.
'It's ours to change': Uzo Aduba with 'What Meryl said' sign appears at Women's March on Washington
|Meredith Woerner
Actress Uzo Aduba was at the Women's March on Washington on Saturday holding a sign that read, "What Meryl said."
The reference, of course, was to Meryl Streep's provocative acceptance speech for lifetime achievement at the Golden Globe awards. We stopped Aduba and asked, "How are you as an artist going to reflect the change you want to see in America?"
"Its taking action," she said. "The best example would be the Obamas. The most progressive and aggressive thing, I think, [was] taking their public position and taking it to the private sector so quickly and effectively with the Obama Foundation .
"He was so smart to realize that he has activated an entire group of people, like myself when I first became a donor when I had no money whatsoever. And realizing the power that we each have as individuals to be activated on a daily basis.
"It's ours to change. We actually don't necessarily need to have massive coalitions, massive groups or bodies of government. We the people are able to advance and make change. So I want to live my change daily."