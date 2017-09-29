After Harvey hit, one Texas nursing home evacuation began with a gun drawn

The front doors to the Lake Arthur Place nursing home were locked when Ben Husser and his team of volunteer rescuers arrived on boats. He knocked, and when somebody cracked open the entrance, he pushed his way in.

The hallways smelled like feces. An old woman in a wheelchair was trembling, her feet dangling in nearly 12 inches of floodwater from Tropical Storm Harvey.

“What’s going on here?” Husser asked a nurse. “Why is she shaking? Is she cold?”

Husser, a 45-year-old audio engineer who had hurricane relief experience with the Louisiana Air National Guard, had borrowed a friend’s boat and come to help. He made his way inside and tracked down the nursing home’s administrator, Jeff Rosetta. Husser was with the “Cajun Navy,” he told Rosetta, and ready to evacuate the patients. Empty boats were waiting.

What unfolded next was one of the most surreal scenes in Harvey’s already extraordinary assault on Texas.

In the coastal refinery city of Port Arthur, the storm — which originally hit Texas as a Category 4 hurricane — overwhelmed emergency responders with 26 inches of rain in a single day, more than double the previous record. Two nursing homes filled with 184 residents were flooded with nearly a foot of water. Even deeper waters surrounded the facilities.

And at the moment, the only rescuers in sight were a ragtag band of volunteers on fishing boats.

“You don’t understand, I can’t give these people to you,” Rosetta said, according to Husser. “I can only give them to the National Guard.” He ordered Husser to leave.

“Well, that’s not the way it’s going to work, man,” Husser replied. “These people are leaving.”

Words turned to physical blows. At one point, Husser drew a gun.

“I had to do what I had to do,” Husser later explained. “We had to beat the crap out of Jeff — at least, I did.”

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) Volunteers rescue residents from the Cypress Glen nursing home in Port Arthur, Texas, on Aug. 30, 2017. Volunteers rescue residents from the Cypress Glen nursing home in Port Arthur, Texas, on Aug. 30, 2017. ((Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times))

Some degree of chaos may have been inevitable amid the record-shattering rains of Harvey. The storm made landfall on Aug. 25 as the strongest hurricane to hit Texas in 56 years, and four days later brought its full drenching force to Port Arthur.

But the crisis at Lake Arthur Place was also the result of decisions made before the floods by the company that owns the nursing homes — Dallas-based Senior Care Centers — and by local officials caught off guard by the storm’s strength.

Police raided Lake Arthur Place for evidence two weeks after the floods to better understand why it had not been evacuated before the storm hit, according to a criminal search warrant filed as part of an investigation of possible elder abuse.

“There were several days of warning, and several days to prepare,” a detective wrote in an affidavit.

::

Nursing homes try to avoid evacuations if at all possible.

Studies have shown that leaving can be deadlier for residents than staying, probably because of the stress it places on those who are elderly and weak. Federal safety guidelines for nursing homes recommend that “evacuation should only be undertaken if sheltering in place results in greater risk.”

To make that determination in Port Arthur, Senior Care Centers rely on Jefferson County officials, according to Andrew Kerr, the president of the company. If the county issues a mandatory evacuation order, a contract with a local ambulance service kicks in to move residents to a safer location, Kerr said in an interview.

Two of the company’s nursing homes in Corpus Christi had been evacuated after receiving mandatory evacuation orders. But in Jefferson County, that order never came.

The county official who would have given it, Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick, said he was closely following the weather forecast, which initially suggested that Port Arthur would be spared the worst of the deluge and receive no more than 15 inches of rain over a week.

As the days passed, the forecasts started calling for closer to 20 inches of rain in southeast Texas, then 30 inches. Still, Brankick said, “We thought up until the last night” — Aug. 29, a Tuesday — “everything was going to be OK.”

That night — four days after landfall — National Weather Service meteorologist Roger Erickson called Branick to warn that Harvey had shifted: “Hold on: You’re going to get hammered with rain.”

By then it was too late to evacuate, Branick said. The escape routes around the area had flooded. There was nowhere to evacuate to.

That evening, Tonya Cox, whose 63-year-old mother, Gay Olsen, was a resident at Cypress Glen, talked to a nurse there on the phone.

“Houston’s flooding, it’s headed y’all’s way, do you have an evacuation plan?” asked Cox, 32, of Carlsbad, N.M.

“We do not have evacuation plans at this time,” she said she was told, with no explanation offered.

As the rain intensified, it seemed like it would never stop. Parts of Jefferson County would get nearly 50 inches of rain from the storm. About 15,000 of the county’s 81,000 homes got flooded.

By midnight, water had entered both nursing homes, according to Senior Care Center officials.

The nursing staff started calling local and state officials to request a rescue.

(Matt Pearce / Los Angeles Times) Residents lie on beds surrounded by floodwaters waiting to be evacuated from the Cypress Glen nursing home in Port Arthur, Texas, on Aug. 30, 2017. Residents lie on beds surrounded by floodwaters waiting to be evacuated from the Cypress Glen nursing home in Port Arthur, Texas, on Aug. 30, 2017. ((Matt Pearce / Los Angeles Times))

Roxie Johnson, 61, of Nederland, Texas, whose 79-year-old mother, Dorothy Premeaux, was a resident in Cypress Glen, said she received a phone call from one of the nurses at 12:30 a.m. The nurse, she said, was “telling me they were evacuating because they started taking water in.”

“Where are you going?” Johnson said she asked the nurse.

“I don’t know,” came the reply.

“How am I going to find her?”

“I don’t know.”

But an immediate evacuation would not be happening. The county was overwhelmed. Several of Port Arthur’s fire trucks and garbage trucks were already lost in the flooding. With 911 calls coming nonstop, there was no way to respond to most of the rescue calls.

“I finally told the staff to quit telling people that you’re going to take their name and number and tell them people are coming,” said Greg Fountain, the Jefferson County emergency manager. “Tell them the truth …. There’s nobody coming in the next five minutes and the next five hours even. Do what you’ve got to do to survive.”

::

Nearly every natural disaster draws legions of volunteers eager to help in the rescue effort. The self-styled Cajun Navy attracted military veterans and fishermen and participated in rescue efforts after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and the Louisiana floods of 2016.

As Harvey bore down on Texas, Husser borrowed a friend’s boat and drove from his home in Hammond, La., to Texas.