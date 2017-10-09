New revelations: Las Vegas gunman shot security guard before opening fire on concertgoers, police say

The gunman who attacked a country music concert in Las Vegas shot a security guard in the hotel before beginning his assault on the concertgoers, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Monday, a significant change to the timeline of the massacre that officials had previously given to the public.

Officials had previously said that gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nev., shot Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos after Paddock had started shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival from his 32nd-floor hotel suite on Oct. 1.

Officials had previously credited Campos, who was shot in the leg, with stopping the 10-minute assault by turning the gunman’s attention to the hotel hallway, where Campos was checking an alert for an open door in another guest’s room.

But officials said Monday that Paddock shot Campos before his mass shooting, and they now don’t know why Paddock stopped his attack on the crowd.

Paddock, who had placed security cameras outside his room, shot Campos through the door of his suite.

Investigators previously said that the security guard was shot after Paddock had already spent 10 minutes firing into the crowd of concertgoers gathered below the hotel. Police arrived after Campos was shot, but were not in a hurry to enter Paddock’s suite because the security guard’s arrival had halted the shooting, police said in previously describing the timeline.

But on Monday, the timeline changed.

“Mr. Campos was encountered by the suspect prior to his shooting to the outside world,” Lombardo said at a Monday news conference.

Police officers who started searching the hotel after the shooting began didn’t know a hotel security guard had been shot “until they met him in the hallway after exiting the elevator,” Lombardo said.

Charles "Sid" Heal, a retired Los Angeles County sheriff's commander and tactical expert, said the new timeline “changes the whole perspective of the shooting."

Heal said that if police had known immediately that a guard had been shot, they would have rushed the room while the gunman was still firing. He said it seemed to signal a breakdown in communication.

“It doesn't say much for hotel security,” Heal said.

After Campos was shot, a maintenance worker appeared on the 32nd floor and “Campos prevented him from receiving any injuries,” Lombardo said.

Representatives for the Mandalay Bay hotel casino and the union representing Mandalay Bay’s security guards did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Lombardo said investigators still had not uncovered a motive for Paddock’s attack and had found “zero” evidence of a second gunman. Investigators said Paddock was not seen with anyone before the attack.

