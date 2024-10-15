Rocker Jake E. Lee shot multiple times in Las Vegas, expected to fully recover, rep says

Rock guitarist Jake E. Lee was hospitalized Tuesday after being shot multiple times in Las Vegas, his spokesperson said.

Guitarist Jake E. Lee, who has played with Ozzy Osbourne, Badlands, Cinderella and Red Dragon Cartel, was shot multiple times Tuesday in a Las Vegas street shooting, his spokesperson said Tuesday.

The 67-year-old was shot early Tuesday morning but is “fully conscious and doing well in an intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital,” spokesperson Amanda Cagan said in a statement to The Times. “He is expected to fully recover.”

Cagan said Las Vegas authorities believe the shooting was “completely random” and occurred while Lee was walking his dog in the early morning.

“As the incident is under police investigation, no further comments will be forthcoming. Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time,” Cagan said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately comment on the shooting when reached Tuesday by The Times.

This story is developing.

