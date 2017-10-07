Hurricane Nate makes 2nd landfall on Mississippi's Gulf Coast

Hurricane Nate came ashore early Sunday along Mississippi's coast outside Biloxi, the first hurricane to make landfall in the state since Katrina in 2005.
The National Hurricane Center says the storm had maximum sustained winds near 85 mph, with weakening expected as it moves inland. It was centered about 5 miles north of Biloxi and moving north at 20 mph.
It was Nate's second U.S. landfall. Saturday night, the storm came ashore along a sparsely populated area in southeast Louisiana, near the mouth of the Mississippi River.
Nate, which was blamed for at least 21 deaths as it tore through Central America as a tropical storm, brought stinging rain to the U.S. Gulf Coast, and its powerful winds pushed water onto roads. No deaths or injuries in the U.S. were immediately reported.
