Police: Toddler shoots 2 other children at Michigan day care

Police say a toddler accidentally shot and injured two other children at a home day care facility in suburban Detroit.
Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad says a preliminary investigation revealed that the toddler "accessed a handgun and the weapon discharged" about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.
The wounded children both are believed to be 3 years old. They are hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.
Haddad says the gun was kept in the Dearborn home, west of Detroit. Several other children were at the home at the time of the shooting. They were taken to the police station to be reunited with their parents.
The shooting remains under investigation. No one has been charged.
ALSO
Fake news writer, whose false stories were widely shared during 2016 presidential election, found dead outside Phoenix
Killer clown unmasked after 27 years, Florida cops say
Raids in New Jersey town target ultra-Orthodox Jews accused of welfare fraud. 'What is going on here?'