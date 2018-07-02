Essential California: How the Lakers landed LeBron

Under cover of darkness and all by himself, Magic Johnson arrived at LeBron James’ Brentwood house at 9:01 p.m. on Saturday. He knew — he just knew — that if he could look James in the eye and talk to him, they’d connect. For more than two hours they shared their experiences, members of one of the tiniest and most elite fraternities. And now the Lakers have a superstar again. James agreed to a four-year deal worth $154 million, which he can sign as early as Friday. Los Angeles Times