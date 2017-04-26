Essential California: More L.A. residents think another riot is likely

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, April 26, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

The riots this time

Nearly 6 out of 10 Angelenos think another riot is likely in the next five years, increasing for the first time after two decades of steady decline, according to a Loyola Marymount University poll of Los Angeles residents that has been taken every five years after the 1992 disturbances. That’s higher than any other year except for 1997, the first year the survey was conducted, and more than a 10-point jump compared with the 2012 survey. Los Angeles Times

Names to remember

When the riots began 25 years ago, two names were on everyone’s mind: Rodney King and Latasha Harlins. King survived his beating at the hands of police; Harlins, 15 at the time, was shot by a South Korean-born shopkeeper who received a light prison sentence for his actions. Los Angeles Times

Plus

— Former Los Angeles Times columnist Sandy Banks breaks down how the L.A. riots changed everything and nothing. A&E

— L.A. Times columnist Steve Lopez writes that in today’s South L.A., struggling residents now face a pressure point they didn’t feel in 1992: gentrification. Los Angeles Times

— The riots as reflected in film. Los Angeles Times

— The youngest riot victim: a baby born with a bullet wound. Fox LA

With the 25th anniversary of the L.A. riots fast approaching, your Essential California team wants to hear your memories of those chaotic days. Email your memory to benjamin@latimes.com, and please keep it concise.

Audit criticizes UC system

A blistering and contested state audit released Tuesday found that the University of California system’s administration pays top workers salaries significantly higher than that of similar state employees, has provided millions of dollars in benefits not typical to the public sector and failed to disclose to the Board of Regents and the public that it had $175 million in budget reserve funds. Los Angeles Times

Sanctuary Cities 1, Trump 0

A federal judge placed a nationwide hold Tuesday on President Trump’s order to strip funds from municipal governments that refuse to cooperate fully with immigration agents. The San Francisco-based judge, William H. Orrick III, said Trump’s order unconstitutionally infringed on the rights of local governments. This ruling comes after San Francisco and Santa Clara County filed lawsuits challenging the order. The suits argued the directive violated the 10th Amendment, which protects states from federal government interference. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

City of Stars: Los Angeles celebrated “La La Land” Day with aerial dancers, a jazz band and Mayor Eric Garcetti playing a song from the movie on the piano. Los Angeles Times

Cashing in: The Banc of California’s former CEO was paid more than $10 million last year, which is four times the amount he was paid in 2015. Orange County Register

Raucous town hall: A town hall meeting sponsored by U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu devolved into chaos when a bunch of Donald Trump supporters disrupted the predominantly Democratic crowd calling for the president’s impeachment. L.A. Daily News

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Breaking a treaty? Antonio Rascón, chief Mexican engineer on the International Boundary and Water Commission, said in an interview with NPR that some border wall proposals he has seen would violate a 47-year-old treaty governing the shared waters of the Rio Grande. NPR

Not so fast: Trump has backed off the fight for the funding of the proposed border wall for now. The White House says they’ll regroup in the fall. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

New revelation: Documents reportedly show the lease Derick Almena and a partner signed for the Ghost Ship warehouse planned an illegal use from the start — an artist collective that was not allowed under zoning laws — and that the building owner had approved the use. The Mercury News