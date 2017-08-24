Essential California: Strapped to a chair for 46 hours: A mentally ill inmate's last days

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Thursday, Aug. 24, and here’s what’s happening across California:
TOP STORIES
A mentally ill inmate's last days
For 46 hours, Andrew Holland’s legs and arms were shackled to a chair in the San Luis Obispo County Jail cell. The inmate, who suffered from schizophrenia, was left in his own filth, eating and drinking almost nothing. He was naked, except for a helmet and mask covering his face and a blanket that slipped off his lap, exposing him to jail staff who passed by his glass-fronted cell. When he was finally unbound, guards dumped him to the floor of a nearby cell. Within 40 minutes, he had stopped breathing. His death raises questions about the treatment of mentally ill inmates in California’s county jails. Los Angeles Times
Hoping to prevent weekend unrest
San Francisco police will be out in force Saturday for a rally that is expected to draw white supremacists and counter-protesters who have clashed violently in the past. San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said he hoped a large police presence can prevent the kind of violence seen in Virginia and elsewhere. Los Angeles Times
The next ambitious building project
On a spectacular site near the Getty Center covering 447 acres, billionaire philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen is planning the new headquarters for the 7-year-old institute that bears his name, a low-slung campus of buildings. It will be designed by Swiss architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron (with L.A.’s Gensler) and set within a landscape by Michel Desvigne and Inessa Hansch. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
Killer sentenced: A South Pasadena man who admitted to murdering his 5-year-old son after a trip to Disneyland this year was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in prison. Los Angeles Times
Arena update: Backers of the Clippers’ proposed arena in Inglewood are seeking last-minute legislation that would give the arena a significant break under the state’s primary environmental law governing development. Los Angeles Times
Garcetti raking in the cash: “Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti — a longtime critic of big money in local politics — has set a surprising city record requesting large contributions, using a little-known and largely unregulated process called ‘behested payments.’ ” KPCC
Changes at LAX: “A $14 billion expansion is underway at Los Angeles International Airport, making it the fastest-growing airport in the U.S. More flights mean cheaper fares but also possible delays.” The Wall Street Journal
IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER
Hablamos Español: “Drawing on a critical mass of native speakers, the United States now has by some counts more than 50 million hispanohablantes, a greater number of Spanish speakers than Spain.” New York Times
Allegations: A recently filed lawsuit claims that a Pasadena principal threatened to set immigration officers on a mother and a caretaker. Los Angeles Times
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Interesting study: California communities with large white populations aren’t planning for their fair share of low- and moderate-income housing growth, according to a new study of Bay Area cities. Los Angeles Times
Looking for signatures: A group representing prisoners, their families and supporters has proposed a ballot measure to let felons in state prison vote in California elections. Los Angeles Times
Legislation alert: California lawmakers are considering a “sanctuary state” bill to prevent local and state police from enforcing federal immigration law. Oregon passed a similar measure more than 30 years ago. NPR
The trolling continues: “California Democrats are stoking a debate over Donald Trump’s mental health and fitness for office, opening a new front in the resistance to the president but raising fears that the line of criticism could backfire.” Politico
CRIME AND COURTS
Shooting in Mid-Wilshire: A man was hospitalized in serious condition Wednesday morning after he was shot during a home invasion in the Mid-Wilshire area. Los Angeles Times
See you in court: Randall Arney, the former artistic director of the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles who was dismissed in February after 17 years at the theater, filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing the Geffen of age and disability discrimination. Los Angeles Times
Battleground Berkeley: “Some law enforcement agencies won't even say whether they're identifying hate groups as gangs or terrorists, even though many fit law enforcement definitions of gangs and terrorist networks.” East Bay Express
THE ENVIRONMENT
Big up to us: “California is the most energy-efficient economy in the world, and least carbon intensive.” Wired
Taxes on the water: “Californians would for the first time pay a tax on drinking water — 95 cents per month — under legislation to fix hundreds of public water systems with unsafe tap water, a problem most pervasive in rural areas with agricultural runoff.” The Mercury News
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
Where we go from here: Here’s the daunting challenge that Ross Levinsohn faces as he takes over the reins of the Los Angeles Times. Los Angeles Times
Missed it by that much, Part 1: Californians hoping to pocket Wednesday’s $758.7-million Powerball jackpot prize are out of luck. “We didn’t get a jackpot in California,” said Cathy Johnston, spokeswoman for the California Lottery. But three tickets with five of the six winning numbers were sold in the state. Los Angeles Times
Missed it by that much, Part 2: For nine blissful innings, Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill held the Pittsburgh Pirates without a hit. But the boys in blue still lost, 1-0. Los Angeles Times
An era ends: Warren Olney's local current affairs show on KCRW, “To the Point,” is becoming a weekly podcast. “Pulling the plug on the one-hour program means Olney won't have his own daily radio show in the nation's second-largest media market for the first time in 25 years.” LA Weekly
Read it and weep: Alice Waters is out with a new memoir about her life at the center of counterculture and as a chef. The New York Times
Scandal: Two leadership figures at Cinefamily, a prominent fixture in the Los Angeles repertory cinema scene, resigned Tuesday evening amid a scandal alleging misconduct in and around the nonprofit theater on Fairfax Avenue. Los Angeles Times
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
AND FINALLY
Today’s California memory comes from Kei Moriyama:
“I was born in 1952 at the Los Angeles Japanese Hospital in Boyle Heights just east of Little Tokyo. In the early 1900s, access to adequate healthcare was a major issue for the Japanese in Los Angeles due to discrimination. In 1929, despite the legal challenges they faced, a group of Japanese doctors established a 42-bed hospital in Boyle Heights to serve the community. They appropriately named the facility the Japanese Hospital. With the signing of President Roosevelt’s Executive Order 9066 in 1942, 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry, including medical professionals, were forced into incarceration camps scattered throughout the remote regions of California, Arizona, Utah and Wyoming. When the Japanese finally returned to their homes after the war, hospitals continued to deny them essential medical and maternity services. For my mother, having her baby at the Japanese Hospital was her only option. Last year, the former Japanese Hospital was designated as a Historical-Cultural Monument. This hospital is where my life began and it will forever hold a special place in my heart.”
