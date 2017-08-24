Essential California: Strapped to a chair for 46 hours: A mentally ill inmate's last days

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Thursday, Aug. 24, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

A mentally ill inmate's last days

For 46 hours, Andrew Holland’s legs and arms were shackled to a chair in the San Luis Obispo County Jail cell. The inmate, who suffered from schizophrenia, was left in his own filth, eating and drinking almost nothing. He was naked, except for a helmet and mask covering his face and a blanket that slipped off his lap, exposing him to jail staff who passed by his glass-fronted cell. When he was finally unbound, guards dumped him to the floor of a nearby cell. Within 40 minutes, he had stopped breathing. His death raises questions about the treatment of mentally ill inmates in California’s county jails. Los Angeles Times

Hoping to prevent weekend unrest

San Francisco police will be out in force Saturday for a rally that is expected to draw white supremacists and counter-protesters who have clashed violently in the past. San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said he hoped a large police presence can prevent the kind of violence seen in Virginia and elsewhere. Los Angeles Times

The next ambitious building project

On a spectacular site near the Getty Center covering 447 acres, billionaire philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen is planning the new headquarters for the 7-year-old institute that bears his name, a low-slung campus of buildings. It will be designed by Swiss architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron (with L.A.’s Gensler) and set within a landscape by Michel Desvigne and Inessa Hansch. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Killer sentenced: A South Pasadena man who admitted to murdering his 5-year-old son after a trip to Disneyland this year was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in prison. Los Angeles Times

Arena update: Backers of the Clippers’ proposed arena in Inglewood are seeking last-minute legislation that would give the arena a significant break under the state’s primary environmental law governing development. Los Angeles Times

Garcetti raking in the cash: “Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti — a longtime critic of big money in local politics — has set a surprising city record requesting large contributions, using a little-known and largely unregulated process called ‘behested payments.’ ” KPCC

Changes at LAX: “A $14 billion expansion is underway at Los Angeles International Airport, making it the fastest-growing airport in the U.S. More flights mean cheaper fares but also possible delays.” The Wall Street Journal

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Hablamos Español: “Drawing on a critical mass of native speakers, the United States now has by some counts more than 50 million hispanohablantes, a greater number of Spanish speakers than Spain.” New York Times

Allegations: A recently filed lawsuit claims that a Pasadena principal threatened to set immigration officers on a mother and a caretaker. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Interesting study: California communities with large white populations aren’t planning for their fair share of low- and moderate-income housing growth, according to a new study of Bay Area cities. Los Angeles Times

Looking for signatures: A group representing prisoners, their families and supporters has proposed a ballot measure to let felons in state prison vote in California elections. Los Angeles Times

Legislation alert: California lawmakers are considering a “sanctuary state” bill to prevent local and state police from enforcing federal immigration law. Oregon passed a similar measure more than 30 years ago. NPR

The trolling continues: “California Democrats are stoking a debate over Donald Trump’s mental health and fitness for office, opening a new front in the resistance to the president but raising fears that the line of criticism could backfire.” Politico

CRIME AND COURTS

Shooting in Mid-Wilshire: A man was hospitalized in serious condition Wednesday morning after he was shot during a home invasion in the Mid-Wilshire area. Los Angeles Times