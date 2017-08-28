Essential California: Berkeley protests turn violent — again

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Monday, Aug. 28, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Another ugly protest in Berkeley

San Francisco saw tame protests Saturday. But on Sunday, things got ugly in Berkeley, where a few Trump supporters faced overwhelming numbers of counter-protesters, some of whom turned to violence. More than a dozen arrests were made as videos captured the scene of violence. Police, and in some cases other counter-protesters, stepped in to halt the violence or escort the victims away from the area. Los Angeles Times

Plus: The quieter scene in San Francisco. Los Angeles Times

And: How did the Bay Area become such an epicenter of dissent? Chicago, New York and Los Angeles have their natural histories of political movement, but “the Bay Area has a special place as one of dissent,” said one expert. “One of the misinterpretations is that the Bay Area is a liberal place, but it has become liberal by what it opposed.” Los Angeles Times

Uber’s new CEO

Uber has chosen Dara Khosrowshahi, the chief executive of travel booking website Expedia, to be its new chief executive, according to a source unauthorized to comment publicly. Khosrowshahi’s reported appointment to the top job ends Uber’s search for a CEO, which started when the company’s co-founder and former chief executive, Travis Kalanick, was pressured to resign June 20. Los Angeles Times

A different kind of housing sticker shock

You’d assume the rental rates for these Playa Vista apartments are in the $2,500 to $5,000-plus range. You are in a trendy coastal village that sits in the heart of “Silicon Beach.” But the prices run from the low $400s to about $1,100 a month. There is a lesson in this about how we can ease California’s housing crisis, writes columnist Steve Lopez. Los Angeles Times

California homeowners could be hit hard

For decades, the ability to deduct the interest on a home mortgage has been one of the most untouchable sacred cows of the tax code. It is particularly revered in Los Angeles and other areas with high real estate prices, where the annual tax savings can be the difference between being able to afford a house or continuing to rent. Now, Republicans crafting legislation to overhaul the federal tax system, and thousands of Californians could feel the pain. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Hopes and dreams: The magic of one doughnut shop in Glendale. Los Angeles Times

LAX boom: The big expansion of LAX has made it the fastest-growing airport in the U.S. But will all these cheap new flights bring more gridlock? Wall Street Journal

Heat wave: You think the weekend was hot? A new heat wave is likely to bring records this week across Southern California, lasting at least through Thursday. Los Angeles Times

Worlds away: Remember the rural Hollywood of the old days. Curbed Los Angeles

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Not dead: The dream of some in California for a single-payer healthcare system is not going away. In fact, it’s likely to be a big issue in the governor’s race and in the Legislature. Said one backer: “People are literally dying because of a lack of healthcare. It's not a matter of waiting until somebody high enough in the power structure decides it's time…. The time is now.” Los Angeles Times

Paying more: California has spent $449 million on consumer rebates to boost sales of zero-emission vehicles. So far, the subsidies haven’t moved the needle much. Now the Legislature is pushing forward a bill that would double down on the rebate program. Sextuple down, in fact. Will it work? Los Angeles Times

Facebook comments: A council member in the Bay Area town of Piedmont has stepped down after posting comments about transgender people, Black Lives Matter and other liberal figures on Facebook. SF Gate

Voice of calm: The mayor of Oroville said all was well during the dam crisis of this winter. Now she is under fire for her comments, and what was behind them. Sacramento Bee

CRIME AND COURTS

Stolen goods: “Knock knock” burglars have been hitting homes across L.A. Where do they take their loot? Much of it ends up at secondhand jewelry stores, police say. L.A. Daily News