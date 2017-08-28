Essential California: Berkeley protests turn violent — again

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Monday, Aug. 28, and here’s what’s happening across California:
TOP STORIES
Another ugly protest in Berkeley
San Francisco saw tame protests Saturday. But on Sunday, things got ugly in Berkeley, where a few Trump supporters faced overwhelming numbers of counter-protesters, some of whom turned to violence. More than a dozen arrests were made as videos captured the scene of violence. Police, and in some cases other counter-protesters, stepped in to halt the violence or escort the victims away from the area. Los Angeles Times
Plus: The quieter scene in San Francisco. Los Angeles Times
And: How did the Bay Area become such an epicenter of dissent? Chicago, New York and Los Angeles have their natural histories of political movement, but “the Bay Area has a special place as one of dissent,” said one expert. “One of the misinterpretations is that the Bay Area is a liberal place, but it has become liberal by what it opposed.” Los Angeles Times
Uber’s new CEO
Uber has chosen Dara Khosrowshahi, the chief executive of travel booking website Expedia, to be its new chief executive, according to a source unauthorized to comment publicly. Khosrowshahi’s reported appointment to the top job ends Uber’s search for a CEO, which started when the company’s co-founder and former chief executive, Travis Kalanick, was pressured to resign June 20. Los Angeles Times
A different kind of housing sticker shock
You’d assume the rental rates for these Playa Vista apartments are in the $2,500 to $5,000-plus range. You are in a trendy coastal village that sits in the heart of “Silicon Beach.” But the prices run from the low $400s to about $1,100 a month. There is a lesson in this about how we can ease California’s housing crisis, writes columnist Steve Lopez. Los Angeles Times
California homeowners could be hit hard
For decades, the ability to deduct the interest on a home mortgage has been one of the most untouchable sacred cows of the tax code. It is particularly revered in Los Angeles and other areas with high real estate prices, where the annual tax savings can be the difference between being able to afford a house or continuing to rent. Now, Republicans crafting legislation to overhaul the federal tax system, and thousands of Californians could feel the pain. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
Hopes and dreams: The magic of one doughnut shop in Glendale. Los Angeles Times
LAX boom: The big expansion of LAX has made it the fastest-growing airport in the U.S. But will all these cheap new flights bring more gridlock? Wall Street Journal
Heat wave: You think the weekend was hot? A new heat wave is likely to bring records this week across Southern California, lasting at least through Thursday. Los Angeles Times
Worlds away: Remember the rural Hollywood of the old days. Curbed Los Angeles
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Not dead: The dream of some in California for a single-payer healthcare system is not going away. In fact, it’s likely to be a big issue in the governor’s race and in the Legislature. Said one backer: “People are literally dying because of a lack of healthcare. It's not a matter of waiting until somebody high enough in the power structure decides it's time…. The time is now.” Los Angeles Times
Paying more: California has spent $449 million on consumer rebates to boost sales of zero-emission vehicles. So far, the subsidies haven’t moved the needle much. Now the Legislature is pushing forward a bill that would double down on the rebate program. Sextuple down, in fact. Will it work? Los Angeles Times
Facebook comments: A council member in the Bay Area town of Piedmont has stepped down after posting comments about transgender people, Black Lives Matter and other liberal figures on Facebook. SF Gate
Voice of calm: The mayor of Oroville said all was well during the dam crisis of this winter. Now she is under fire for her comments, and what was behind them. Sacramento Bee
CRIME AND COURTS
Stolen goods: “Knock knock” burglars have been hitting homes across L.A. Where do they take their loot? Much of it ends up at secondhand jewelry stores, police say. L.A. Daily News
Naked guns: Every gun tells a story. It’s a popular catchphrase used by law enforcement to describe how to trace a firearm, from manufacturer to distributor to point of sale to customer. But a new crop of guns bears no markings of their origin. San Diego Union-Tribune
Burn suit: A Palos Verdes Peninsula student burned by flaming hand sanitizer is suing the school district. Daily Breeze
“Matter of life and death”: How Sacramento neighborhoods are trying to prevent the deaths of black children. Sacramento Bee
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
Indie controversy: After the resignations of two leadership figures, the Los Angeles independent film venue Cinefamily has announced that it is temporarily suspending all activities to "allow for the investigation and necessary restructure of management and the board." At issue are allegations of sexual misconduct. Los Angeles Times
Sci-fi twist: In Riverside, Latino artists are dreaming up their own version of science fiction. New York Times
Saleswoman: The bottom of Dena Edwards’ business card still reads, “Call me for a complimentary facial.” Look back on the life of the queen of Mary Kay cosmetics. Orange County Register
Dig time: Elon Musk has been given permission from the city of Hawthorne to start digging his futuristic transportation invention. Curbed Los Angeles
Politics and music: Not surprisingly, the MTV Video Music Awards got political. Paris Jackson drew rousing applause when she denounced the racism and hatred propagated by white supremacists and neo-Nazis. And that was just the beginning. Los Angeles Times
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
Los Angeles area: sunny and 93. San Diego: sunny and 82. San Francisco area: sunny and 74. Sacramento: sunny and 109. More weather is here.
AND FINALLY
This week’s birthdays for those who made a mark in California: Rep. Julia Brownley (Aug. 28, 1952), actress Cameron Diaz (Aug. 30, 1972), L.A. Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff (Aug. 31, 1948) and lawyer Robert Shapiro (Sept. 2, 1942).
