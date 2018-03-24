Essential California: Police shooting in Sacramento heightens racial tensions

Legacy time: As Gov. Jerry Brown heads for the hills and a retirement on his ranch, he's also getting the profile treatment in several national publications. There's the New Yorker, which writes, "His manner is as idiosyncratic as ever, but he is more strategic and more focused than he was in his first two terms. He has even come to embrace the old-school deal-making favored by his father, Pat Brown, who served as governor from 1959 to 1967." The New Yorker