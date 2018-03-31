Essential California: Stephon Clark was shot six times in the back, independent autopsy finds

Right now, B-Real and other cannabis entrepreneurs need industrial real estate where they can grow and manufacture their product, and shops where they can sell it. Both are increasingly in tight supply in Southern California as cities began this year to allow pot sales to adults without a doctor's approval after the approval of Proposition 64 in 2016. B-Real is the stage name of Louis Freese, the frontman of South Gate hip-hop group Cypress Hill and longtime cannabis advocate who is gearing up to produce a lot more of his signature "Insane OG" strain. He recently rented an old warehouse in downtown Los Angeles for his growers and is looking for more space, perhaps miles away in the Mojave. Los Angeles Times