Essential California: A Golden State Killer mystery

In decades of searching for the Golden State Killer, investigators have been puzzled by one mystery more than many of the others. Why did the attacker, who raped and killed in dozens of neighborhoods in Sacramento, the East Bay and the Central Valley, suddenly veer so far south to Santa Barbara, Ventura and Orange counties? Even after an arrest in the case, the answer to that question remains elusive. The suspect had family in the area, but that might not fully explain it — or explain it at all. Los Angeles Times