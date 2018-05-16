Essential California: USC and the allegations against a gynecologist

A judge has overturned a landmark California law that allows terminally ill patients to request lethal medications from their doctors. It's been the subject of fierce and emotional debates since it was approved in 2015. The judge found the California Legislature violated the law by passing the End of Life Option Act during a special session dedicated to healthcare issues, but gave the state attorney general five days to file an appeal to keep the law in place. State officials vowed to do so. Los Angeles Times