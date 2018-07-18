Essential California: Can't beat the heat

“I spent my first eight years of life living in South L.A. My daddy and mama bought their first home at 49th and Broadway in the 1950s through the G.I. Bill. The two-bedroom house was home to my parents and us four children. We grew up on a kid-friendly block with community guardians, Mama Chee-Chee and Daddy Long Legs, an elderly retired couple who lived three doors down. They were ever present on their front porch, looking out for neighborhood kids and greeting every passerby. Next door, the Baileys had a family of eight kids who were our constant companions.”