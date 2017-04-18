Today: Staredown on the Korean Peninsula

Tensions over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs continue to simmer. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

Staredown on the Korean Peninsula

Harsh words have long been a staple in the game of brinksmanship between Washington and Pyongyang, usually followed by some kind of calm. This time, “the era of strategic patience is over,” Vice President Mike Pence says, and if it wasn’t clear already from the U.S. missile strike in Syria and the “mother of all bombs” in Afghanistan, he put it bluntly on his trip to the Demilitarized Zone. “North Korea would do well not to test [President Trump’s] resolve — or the strength of the armed forces of the United States in this region.” He also gave a cold stare across the border, while North Korean soldiers took pictures of him and his entourage. Pence continues his Asian trip today.

More Politics

-- Today’s special election in Georgia will give Republicans a chance to reassert power or Democrats a chance to flip a Republican House seat.

-- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the Trump administration is unlikely to meet its self-declared August deadline for enacting tax reform.

-- Calexit, stage left: The author of the initiative to secede from the U.S. has called it quits on his proposal for a 2018 ballot measure.

-- Justice Neil M. Gorsuch took his seat on the Supreme Court for the first time and quickly joined colleagues in firing questions at lawyers in three highly procedural disputes.

Why the Border Patrol Likes Trump’s Laid-Back Approach

The U.S. Border Patrol is the largest federal law enforcement agency, with a budget of more than $13 billion and nearly 20,000 agents last year. Still, the union representing the rank and file has long argued that they don’t get enough support to do their jobs, and in 2012, a union member started “The Green Line” podcast to voice these frustrations. Now civil rights advocates are watching with alarm as the union feels it has a kindred spirit in Trump, who called into the show last year and said he was going to let agents “do their job the way they want to do it.”

Berkeley as the National Theater of Protest

It was billed as a “free speech” rally by conservative activists and staged in Berkeley, one of America’s most famously liberal cities. Before it even began, fists were flying, including those of a white supremacist now being investigated by his school, Cal State Stanislaus. The combatants generally weren’t locals; they were extremists on the left and right who had traveled, some from as far away as Missouri, to make Berkeley their stage. Many freely admitted they were there simply to make trouble.

Protesters face off in Berkeley. David Butow / For The Times Protesters face off in Berkeley. Protesters face off in Berkeley. (David Butow / For The Times)

Why Turkey’s Vote Could Hurt the West

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is known to hold a grudge. After a coup attempt less than a year ago, he initiated a government purge of 170,000 people. Is the West, and more specifically Europe, his next target? Though Trump congratulated Erdogan about a vote that appeared to greatly expand Erdogan’s authority and let him serve 15 more years in office, European election observers have added their voice to concerns about it being rigged. That, in turn has set the Turkish leader to bash Europe. While it plays well at home, it could mean more instability in the fight against Islamic State, dealing with the migrant crisis and even NATO.

Their Kids Are Dying, but They Say God Will Make It Right

In most states, failing to seek medical care for a child would be a crime. Not so if you live in Idaho and are a member of the Followers of Christ, a small Christian denomination that believes in faith healing. Idaho is one of a handful of states that give religious groups exemptions from criminal prosecution and civil liability for the deaths of children attributed to medical neglect. A sheriff is trying to get the law changed, but it’s an uphill fight.

CALIFORNIA

-- Design flaws, construction shortcomings and maintenance errors caused the Oroville Dam spillway to break apart in February, according to an independent analysis.

-- L.A. County is looking to strengthen the safety net for its neediest residents with funding for the homeless, social workers and healthcare.

-- In an attempt to ease the burdens of student debt, the state is considering a role in helping to refinance private loans.

-- A new mural in San Diego’s Chicano Park depicts the plight of migrant workers and denounces Trump’s planned border wall, but some residents say it shouldn’t be in a public park.