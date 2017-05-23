Today: A Bombing in the Heart of Manchester

British authorities are investigating a deadly explosion in Manchester. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

A Bombing in the Heart of Manchester

Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester, England, had just ended when an explosion hit near an entrance of the 21,000-seat arena. At least 22 people were killed and 59 injured in the blast, which police are treating as a possible suicide bombing. Many of the concert’s attendees were girls and young women who had come to see one of the world’s biggest pop stars. Police on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with the attack. Here is the latest, plus a look at how this attack points to the vulnerabilities at large venues.

Trump’s Budget Formula: Cut Medicaid, Add Military Might, Hope for the Best

President Trump’s first full budget would mean deep reductions in anti-poverty programs such as Medicaid, along with more money for the military, border security and infrastructure. How to do that, offer tax cuts and produce a tiny surplus in a decade? The key is the Trump administration assumes the nation’s economy will grow at 3% a year rather than the 1.9% the Congressional Budget Office predicts. “Assuming that 1.9 percent growth out into infinity for this country is a pessimistic view for this culture and this society and we refuse to accept that,” says Trump’s budget director. Of course, Congress will have the last word.

In the Mideast, the Enemy of Your Enemy Is ...

President Trump calls it the “ultimate deal”: a Middle East peace accord to end generations of conflict. During his visit to Israel, Trump has brought it up more than once, in between stops at the Western Wall in Jerusalem and the Church of the Holy Sepulcher. History has made many Israelis wary, but there are signs some are starting to reconsider the possibility of shalom. Now, the well-worn idea of recruiting Arab countries to help craft an agreement between Israelis and Palestinians is getting some new life amid Trump’s attempt to forge a new alliance against Iran.

Ariel Schalit / European Pressphoto Agency President Trump after his meeting Monday in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. President Trump after his meeting Monday in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Ariel Schalit / European Pressphoto Agency)

More Politics

-- Michael Flynn is refusing to comply with a Senate subpoena seeking records of his dealings with Russia and has invoked the 5th Amendment.

-- The Trump administration appears to have eased its threats against “sanctuary cities” by settling on a narrow definition.

What’s Grinding Ford’s Gears

Car companies have some big challenges these days, starting with keeping shareholders happy as sales level off after seven years of gains. But what’s really grinding their gears is that the business model is changing, and no one is exactly sure what the future holds with self-driving cars and a number of tech companies getting into the race. In that sense, Ford’s replacement of its CEO with an executive who had been running a cutting-edge technology unit is a sign of the upheaval to come.

The Bus Stops Here, but Where Are the Riders?

In L.A., the wheels on the buses go round and round, but the passengers are dropping off. Why are riders leaving, just as an expensive push to upgrade the region’s public transit gets underway? After blaming it on cheap gas, ride-sharing and a number of other factors, officials at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority are looking at the system itself, which hasn’t been overhauled in a quarter of a century.

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

-- The small California city of Adelanto wants to be the “Silicon Valley of medical marijuana.”

-- President Trump at the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

-- This Venice compound has been a vacation playground for Hollywood heavyweights, and it’s only $10.25 million.

CALIFORNIA

-- A single-payer healthcare system in the state would cost $400 billion annually, according to a legislative analysis.

-- One person has died after contracting botulism linked to a batch of nacho cheese sauce sold at a Sacramento County gas station.

-- William “Tom” Carey, once a captain in the L.A. County Sheriff's Department who admitted to obstructing an FBI investigation, was sentenced to nine months in prison.

-- African American Caucus leaders want to know who cut off Rep. Maxine Waters' microphone at the state Democratic Party’s convention.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

-- “Twin Peaks” is back, and the Showtime reboot is very much like the original.