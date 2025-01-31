Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Oscar nominees and the brink of Super Bowl history

- Share via
-
- Try your hand at 10 multiple-choice quiz questions based on Los Angeles Times stories published over the previous seven days.
- This week’s topics include a first-time Academy Award nominee, the Super Bowl history that might soon be made and what won’t fly on Spirit Airlines anymore.
- If you’re proud of your score, post the results to your social media account to see how you stack up against other players.
Congratulations on making it not just to the end of this week, but to the end of what, at least from where I’m sitting, feels like an endless, heartbreaking slog of a January. That’s why I’m hoping, more fervently than usual, that the News Quiz can serve as a kind of temporary, 10-question respite from it all; an educating, enlightening and entertaining glance back at the light(er)hearted headlines of the last seven days.
We’re at the start of a new year. Take time to plan your next adventures using our expert guides that offer opportunities for fun, road trips, self-care and more for every month of 2025.
What’s in the mix this week? Well, the recent Academy Award nominations for starters; also a potentially history-making Super Bowl LIX, the WNBA All-Star about to add a spark to the Sparks (hint, she shares a name with a certain type of fruit), President Trump’s words of water wisdom for California, Spirit Airlines’ new ban, a tiebreaking vote for Pete Hegseth and more.
If you kept up on the news of the week, you should be able to answer these questions easily. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.
More News Quizzes
More to Read
Sign up for The Wild
We’ll help you find the best places to hike, bike and run, as well as the perfect silent spots for meditation and yoga.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.