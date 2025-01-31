Advertisement
Lifestyle

Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Oscar nominees and the brink of Super Bowl history

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz
Who is on the brink of making Super Bowl history? What won’t fly on Spirit Airlines? Why were classes canceled indefinitely at a Vallejo middle school? If you think you know, give this week’s News Quiz a go.
(Times staff and wire photos)
Adam Tschorn..
By Adam Tschorn
Los Angeles Times ExclusiveFollow
  • Try your hand at 10 multiple-choice quiz questions based on Los Angeles Times stories published over the previous seven days.
  • This week’s topics include a first-time Academy Award nominee, the Super Bowl history that might soon be made and what won’t fly on Spirit Airlines anymore.
  • If you’re proud of your score, post the results to your social media account to see how you stack up against other players.

Congratulations on making it not just to the end of this week, but to the end of what, at least from where I’m sitting, feels like an endless, heartbreaking slog of a January. That’s why I’m hoping, more fervently than usual, that the News Quiz can serve as a kind of temporary, 10-question respite from it all; an educating, enlightening and entertaining glance back at the light(er)hearted headlines of the last seven days.

Illustrated people participating in activities like hiking, sight-seeing, a spa day, surrounding some calendar pages.

Lifestyle

The 2025 joy calendar of activities and events perfect for Californians

We’re at the start of a new year. Take time to plan your next adventures using our expert guides that offer opportunities for fun, road trips, self-care and more for every month of 2025.

What’s in the mix this week? Well, the recent Academy Award nominations for starters; also a potentially history-making Super Bowl LIX, the WNBA All-Star about to add a spark to the Sparks (hint, she shares a name with a certain type of fruit), President Trump’s words of water wisdom for California, Spirit Airlines’ new ban, a tiebreaking vote for Pete Hegseth and more.

If you kept up on the news of the week, you should be able to answer these questions easily. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.
Advertisement

More News Quizzes

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Who is headlining L.A.’s FireAid fundraiser?

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for January 17, 2025: Who is singing at the second Trump inauguration?

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for January 10, 2025: Golden Globe winners and Rose Parade floats

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for January 3, 2025: President Carter blazes a trail, a Laker turns 40

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for December 27, 2024: LeBron sets (another) record, a ‘Lion King’ sequel

A collection of photos from this week's News Quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for December 20, 2024: ‘Squid Game’ merch, Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar buzz

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for December 13, 2024: Golden Globes nods, Taylor Swift ends the tour

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for December 6, 2024: A presidential pardon, ‘Moana 2’ breaks a record

A collection of photos from this week's quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for November 29, 2024: Sequels, soaps and the NFL’s battling brothers

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for November 22, 2024: Trump’s cabinet, Coachella’s 2025 headliners

More to Read

Lifestyle
Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Lifestyle

Advertisement