Today: Too Toxic for the EPA?

Imagine being born and growing up in a country, only to be deported to another "homeland" you've never known. Twenty-two-year-old Rehmat was born and raised in Pakistan, just as his father was. Yet under Pakistani law, neither is considered a citizen because of their Afghan heritage. So when Rehmat fled to Turkey and was subsequently deported, he was sent to Afghanistan. It wasn't long before a terrorist attack nearby stirred his desire to flee. His plight is not so different from those of millions of other Afghan refugees in Pakistan.