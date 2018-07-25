Today: Right in the Breadbasket

At the Trader Joe’s in Silver Lake, two police officers had less than two seconds to react before a gunman fled into a store full of shoppers, as dashboard and body-cam footage shows. The police opened fire, wounding the suspect — and killing beloved store manager Melyda Corado. “I know that it’s every officer’s worst nightmare to hurt an innocent bystander during a violent engagement,” said Chief Michel Moore, as he offered his condolences and sympathy to Corado’s family. As columnist Steve Lopez writes, “People will talk for years about whether police acted appropriately. Based on accounts I’ve read and videos I’ve seen, I think it’s too soon to make a judgment one way or another.”