Today: Why Haley Is Leaving Trump’s Orbit

What to make of Nikki Haley’s plans to step down as ambassador to the United Nations at year’s end? Taken at face value, her resignation reflects a desire to take a break — and make more money. To those reading the tea leaves, it’s yet another sign that President Trump is feeling more empowered to press his nationalist “America first” agenda. Though Trump and Haley were all smiles Tuesday, she has not always toed the Trump line and her clout had diminished with the arrival of Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and national security advisor John Bolton. Now the guessing game over her successor is in full swing. But in case you wondered, Ivanka Trump already tweeted it won’t be her.