There are fewer homeless people in L.A. County — but the problem remains grim and unacceptable

But the small successes must not obscure the fact that the homelessness problem in Los Angeles remains both grim and unacceptable — 53,195 homeless people in the county, 31,516 of them in the city. According to the count, the number of people experiencing homelessness for the first time grew by more than 1,000, while the “unsheltered” county population — those living on the streets in tents and vehicles and makeshift encampments — stayed about flat. The total number of tents and vehicles — a lightning rod for neighborhood irritation — went up.