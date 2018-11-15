Amazon played American cities for suckers

Although Amazon may have flirted with mid-sized cities like Pittsburgh and Denver, and eyed Rust Belt resurgence in Indianapolis and Columbus, Ohio, the company ultimately picked two of the nation’s biggest metropolitan areas for its new corporate centers — New York City and Greater Washington, D.C. — with each landing half the jobs. The company managed to extract well more than $2 billion in financial incentives and tax breaks in the process. Whether those incentives pay off for taxpayers will depend in large measure on how well Amazon does in the coming years, and whether its success gets passed on to workers in the new offices.