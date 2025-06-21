Letters to the Editor: The answer to immigrant anxiety? ‘Seek legal entry to the U.S.’

To the editor: Words like “fear,” “terror,” “desperation” and more make clear that people who may potentially be rounded up by federal law enforcement need resolution ( “‘It’s a risk to come to work’: Terror and a touch of desperation in L.A.,” June 19). Given that the president, Congress or the U.S. Departments of Justice, Homeland Security and others are unlikely to change the laws or provide other relief, is it logical to continue evading or hiding?

And for those who encourage and enable those without documents to stay, what is so humanitarian about that path? Isn’t that another logical disconnect?

There can be only one logical and humanitarian solution for immigrants and their enablers: Seek legal entry to the U.S., even if it begins with self-deporting.

Raymond Roth, Oceanside

To the editor: President Trump needs to immediately replace Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity and immigrant deportations with “A Big Beautiful Immigrant Amnesty Program.” If he wants all immigrants documented, then he should help them get documents. Simply declare that if immigrants register online or by telephone immediately, they will not be deported and will be processed to receive green cards.

While this would take time, it would end costly ICE activity, deportation expenses and deportations of law-abiding, employed families. It would end the enormous fear, uncertainty and suffering that is currently sweeping the immigrant population. It will end higher prices coming in construction, agriculture, caretaking and other industries using immigrant labor.

If Trump and others cannot sleep at night because some immigrants lack a green card in their pocket, establishing a program to do that is what needs to be done.

Richie Locasso, Hemet