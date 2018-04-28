Congress still isn't tough enough with the White House on the use of military force

Some might question why Congress would bother to weigh in on the war against Islamic State now that, as Trump put it last week, the group is "essentially just absolutely obliterated." But while the so-called caliphate has lost almost all of the territory it once controlled in Iraq and Syria, remnants of the organization remain, and for now the Pentagon has convinced Trump that 2,000 U.S. troops should stay in Syria to prevent it from staging a resurgence.