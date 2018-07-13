Surprise! California cracked down on carbon and its economy is still booming

Despite ambitious goals to put more electric cars, buses and eventually trucks on the road, the switch to zero-emission vehicles has been slow. Only recently have long-distance battery-powered electric vehicles come onto the mass market. The state doesn’t yet have enough charging stations to make those vehicles a practical option for many Californians. And while cities across the state are beginning to redesign streets to be more walkable, bikeable and transit-friendly, the effort to get people out of their cars is still in its very early stages.