Bill Cosby: Finally, a powerful man is held to account for his sexual misconduct

Now, at a time when women around the country are coming forward to talk about sexual harassment, sexual assault, casual sexism, pay inequity and second-class treatment, this conviction holds out a ray of hope. For those whose rape and assault complaints have not been taken seriously, whose accusations have not been investigated, whose character has been assassinated and whose motivations and morality have been questioned for decades in criminal courtrooms — this verdict suggests that even the most powerful offenders can be held to account for their misdeeds.