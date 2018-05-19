More groups are spending money on district attorney races. That's a good thing

But that's the arena in which U.S. campaigns play. Big money has been swaying elections for decades. Until the nation can reach consensus on a better system that limits the power of campaign money, especially from individual donors, corporations and labor unions, we're left with a system in which the candidate or cause with the most money talks the loudest. As long as that's the case, we can't help but feel a measure of relief that the money that has for decades spoken up for tough-on-crime laws is now being matched by money that speaks up for ending cash bail, excessively punitive sentences and unaccountable police shootings, and for more thoughtful choices in filing criminal charges or conducting plea bargains. As always, the ultimate outcome is left in the hands of voters — who have increasingly embraced criminal justice reform.