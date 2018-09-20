Charter Amendment B is one of the most ill-conceived, half-baked ballot measures in years. Vote no

The reason so few localities have moved ahead with the public bank idea is that they soon discover it’s a really expensive, complicated and risky business, particularly when it involves taxpayer dollars. Setting up a bank requires a huge up-front investment — a study for the proposed Massachusetts state bank estimated it would take $3.6 billion just to provide the bank enough capital to get started. It also would take changes to state and federal law, along with changes to the City Charter, just to get permission to start a public bank.