Your guide to obscure but important L.A. city charter amendments and county ballot measures

Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
In Tuesday’s election, voters in Los Angeles city and county will decide on several charter amendments and ballot measures.
While these proposals are not getting as much attention as the presidential race or the fight for L.A. County district attorney, they will affect how local government is run.
Here is what you need to know:
The drawing of new boundaries for the City Council’s 15 districts has resulted in power plays, self-dealing and even some score-settling at City Hall.
Charter Amendment DD would take the process of drawing L.A. City Council district boundaries out of the hands of the council, turning it over to an independent panel of citizen volunteers. Under the ballot proposal, the independent redistricting commission would be made up of 16 members and four alternates.
City elected officials would not play a role in selecting those commissioners. Instead, the city clerk would randomly draw the names of eight applicants, each from a different section of the city.
After a string of City Hall corruption scandals, a ballot measure would strengthen the Ethics Commission by boosting its budget, increasing penalties for wrongdoing and giving it the power to hire its own lawyer.
Charter Amendment ER would strengthen the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission by boosting its budget, increasing penalties for wrongdoing and giving it the power to hire its own lawyer, at least in some cases. The proposal comes after a series of scandals at City Hall.
Backers say it would give the Ethics Commission more financial stability by establishing a minimum annual budget of $7 million, starting in 2025-26.
There are three other law enforcement agencies in addition to the LAPD that patrol Los Angeles parks, the port and the airport. But their officers have a different retirement plan than the city’s other public safety employees.
Charter Amendment FF would give some members of smaller L.A. policing departments access to the same retirement benefits enjoyed by the vast majority of the city’s other public safety employees (most notably the Los Angeles Police Department).
If the charter amendment passes, about 460 officers employed by the Police, Airport, Harbor, and Recreation and Parks departments would switch into the more generous Los Angeles Fire and Police Pensions plan.
The measure would make an array of changes to the Los Angeles City Charter intended to strengthen the city’s powers, including clarifying the responsibilities of elected officials and commissioners.
Charter Amendment HH would strengthen and update the city’s governance powers, including clarifying the roles of elected officials and commissioners. The measure was compiled from suggestions drawn from across city departments.
Among the issues addressed by HH: the ability of the city controller to conduct financial audits and the expansion of the city attorney’s subpoena powers.
From parks to concessions, the ballot measure Amendment II would allow for changes in how the city operates.
Charter Amendment II would clarify and update some city administrative and operational practices. It needs a simple majority of votes to pass.
Among other things, the charter amendment would clarify that the El Pueblo Monument and the Los Angeles Zoo are “park property”; that city departments can sell merchandise and food to support city operations; and that the Board of Airport Commissioners can establish fees, rules and regulations.
Charter Amendment LL, like Charter Amendment DD for the L.A. City Council, would create a redistricting process for the Los Angeles Unified School District.
Charter Amendment LL seeks to take the politics out of LAUSD redistricting. If approved, the entire process would be turned over to an independent panel of citizen volunteers.
The L.A. Unified redistricting commission would consist of 14 members, at least four of whom must be parents or guardians of pupils who attend a district school at the time of their selection.
This November, voters will decide whether to approve Measure A, a half-cent sales tax that would remain in effect indefinitely to fund programs for the unhoused.
Los Angeles County voters have previously backed taxes to help reduce homelessness. Now the question is: Will they do it again?
The last big vote was in 2017, when Measure H — a quarter-cent sales tax to fund services for homeless people — passed.
Now, a coalition of nonprofits, service providers and labor unions is backing Measure A, which would replace Measure H two years before it expires and raise the sales tax to half a cent. The tax would remain in effect indefinitely, unless repealed by voters.
This November, voters will decide whether they want to reshape Los Angeles County government, nearly doubling the size of the Board of Supervisors and making the county’s top executive an elected position.
Measure G would force the L.A. County Board of Supervisors to part with some of its power by adding four new board members and an elected county executive. The county currently has an appointed chief executive who reports to the supervisors.
The measure also calls for the creation of an independent ethics commission to root out corruption in county government.
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.