State Sen. Ed Hernandez for lieutenant governor

Of all the statewide elected offices in California, none offers a thinner portfolio of duties than that of lieutenant governor. With a bare-bones staff and no mandate to do anything, the lieutenant governor’s main job is to wait in the wings as an understudy in case the actual governor becomes incapacitated or dies (or runs for president and wins), and to fill in when the governor is out of state. He or she also sits on the University of California Board of Regents, the California State University Board of Trustees and the State Lands Commission. Beyond that, according to current Lt. Gov. (and current gubernatorial candidate) Gavin Newsom, the lieutenant governor’s office may have to field the occasional call from a frustrated constituent who didn’t get a call back from the governor.