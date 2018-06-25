It's time for L.A. to put up or shut about building denser housing around transit

The Expo Line plan was developed over five years with countless meetings and focus groups to get community input. The resulting plan would regulate future development within half a mile of five stops from the Culver City station to the Bundy station. The proposal would allow the development of new residential and commercial properties that could eventually add 14,300 jobs and 6,000 new apartments and condos along the light-rail corridor — depending, of course, on the real estate market. The goal is to make the communities around the stations denser with homes and workplaces and more walkable, so it’s easier for people to get around without a car.