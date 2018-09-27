Brett Kavanaugh's #MeToo reckoning

Of course, the future of the U.S. Supreme Court hangs in the balance, but equally important are the cultural implications of Thursday’s showdown, which could last just as long and run just as deep. The hearing and the very serious charges that made it necessary are coming in the midst of the powerful #MeToo movement that has swept the country in the last year. The testimony will be narrowly focused on what Kavanaugh did or didn’t do back in 1982, but the ramifications of what is said and done by the senators and the witnesses will go much farther.