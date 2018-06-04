A new report affirms what we already know: Easier access to guns means more violent deaths

What to do about gun violence is the vexing and contentious question that Texas has been struggling with since the mass shooting two weeks ago in which 10 people were killed at Santa Fe High School. The incident was hardly Texas’s first encounter with such violence. It was just last November that a gunman killed 26 people at a church service in rural Sutherland Springs, southeast of San Antonio. Another gunman killed five Dallas police officers in July 2016, and two other gunmen killed 16 people in two separate shooting rampages at Ft. Hood in 2009 and 2014. And those are just the highest-profile cases; most gun deaths involve sole victims, and come on a daily basis. After the Parkland, Fla., school shooting, USA Today crunched numbers and ranked Texas 28th in the nation with a firearm death rate of 12.1 per 100,000; California was 43rd with a rate of 7.9.