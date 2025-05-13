Letters to the Editor: Readers have mixed feelings about what it means to have an American pope

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV arrives on the main central loggia balcony of the St. Peter’s Basilica for the first time.

To the editor: It would be difficult not to find columnist Gustavo Arellano’s observations and suggestions authentic, accurate and admirable ( “In the election of Pope Leo XIV, a call for Americans to be great again,” May 10). How much Dramamine did Vice President JD Vance need after reading it?

Ted Rosenblatt, Hancock Park

..

To the editor: Many readers will applaud Arellano’s opinion piece. It is indeed inspirational. But, as often happens with these inspirational pieces, the writer gets carried away in places. For example, he gushes that the U.S. remains “the greatest country on Earth.”

Oh, really? Does military-economic hegemony add up to the greatest? The U.S. is a great nation and offers opportunity to many immigrants. But when factors like healthcare satisfaction and infant mortality are considered, we don’t rate so highly.

Juan Bernal, Santa Ana

..

To the editor: Arellano, rather than merely express his elation over the election of Pope Leo XIV as the first American pope, manipulates the occasion to submit another polemic against President Trump.

Realistically, Robert Francis Prevost’s election as Pope Leo has nothing to do with his charitable virtues and “peace of the risen Christ.” It has everything to do with political motivations. The Catholic Church has always been immersed in politics, which have constantly been its guiding light.

Giuseppe Mirelli, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Thank you for your beautiful article about our new pope. For months, the citizens of America have lived in darkness experiencing the vindictive hatred the president has for the poor, underprivileged and foreign born.

As we see on Easter Vigil, the light of Christ resurrected eliminates the darkness. I finally have hope for my country.

Joan Andersen, Apple Valley

..

To the editor: In his column about the newly elected pope, Arellano writes, “I’m not sure how many of us — Catholic or not — will heed Pope Leo’s invitation to embrace peace and reflect on what we can do to better us all.” I have a question for Arellano: Will he also heed the pope’s teachings on abortion, homosexuality, traditional marriage and gender ideology? I’d be willing to bet my mortgage that he won’t.

Sam Chaidez, Mission Hills