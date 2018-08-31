If we intend to clear the homeless from fire danger zones, then we need to have housing for them

Last December, a wildfire tore up a hillside east of the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass, destroying six homes, damaging a dozen others in the Bel-Air neighborhood and burning more than 400 acres. The Skirball fire, as it was dubbed, was sparked by a cooking fire at a homeless encampment embedded in a canyon off Sepulveda Boulevard. When authorities found it, all that remained was the charred detritus of campsite cookware and a portable stove. The residents are believed to have survived the fire and moved on. Now the Leo Baeck Temple, located not far from the former encampment, has filed a lawsuit against the city and county of Los Angeles (as well as the state) for damage to their buildings and grounds — estimated to be in the millions of dollars, according to one of the temple’s lawyers. The lawsuit contends that authorities knew about the encampment with its open-air fires and were negligent in allowing it to stay on public property.