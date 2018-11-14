The sooner we build housing for homeless people, the sooner they can get off the sidewalk

That last proposal sounds like a scary prospect for a fund that is in danger of being exhausted before the city has built anywhere near enough housing. But the rationale is that projects that get funded faster get built faster and don’t go over budget, so developers don’t return to the city to ask for more HHH money — as some are doing now. This would be an experiment, and if it doesn’t work, it wouldn’t be continued. But Mayor Eric Garcetti and the City Council — which will decide whether to implement the plan — should still consider limiting how much of the $1.2 billion in HHH funding that any one project could draw down.