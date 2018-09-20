One year after Maria hit Puerto Rico, we're still piecing together what happened and what to do about it

Some on the island argue that the damage was greater than it might otherwise have been and has lasted longer because of U.S. mainland ignorance and xenophobia, in that not enough people realize that Puerto Ricans are in fact American citizens and therefore didn’t respond to islanders with the same care and compassion they reserve for other Americans. That’s too simplistic an analysis. The Federal Emergency and Management Agency didn’t have to look up Puerto Rico on a map. It responded quickly, and officials argue that its Maria effort was the largest response to a disaster in U.S. history. True, President Trump’s manner and statements at the time were typically unhelpful — tossing paper towel rolls to suffering residents seems less than presidential, and tweeting that Puerto Ricans want everything done for them is both false and mean. Yet it’s also true that the commonwealth hadn’t done enough to prepare. Emergency response plans were not up to date.